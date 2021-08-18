Cancel
A sumptuously painted swindle

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the business of conning people, you have to do more than just look the part. You also have to get your timing right. In “The Cheat With the Ace of Clubs,” Georges de La Tour’s 17th-century masterpiece at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, a hush has descended. It’s as if the assistant director has called “Action!” during the shooting of a scene in a Martin Scorsese film — a complicated group scene with intricate moving parts. Everything’s in sync. The coordination — from the timing of the circular tracking shot and the shifting lighting to the actors’ every sideways glance and subtle hand gesture — is almost sublime.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Martin Scorsese
