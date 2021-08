Upbeat and Modest Mouse are typically mutually exclusive terms, but what do you expect from a band with album titles such as “Good News for People Who Love Bad News” and “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank.” Well, the band, which emerged from Issaquah, Washington, in 1992, is touring behind “The Golden Casket,” which is one of its sunnier albums. The dark, insular songs have been replaced by some tunes that are almost bubbly.