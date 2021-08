In a comment on the midseason prospect list I mentioned how different the offensive environment is in the Double-A South this season versus in previous seasons. That got me thinking about how the other leagues might be playing this season, and I came to some interesting results. This is going to be an extremely statistics-heavy article, but has really changed my views of how offensive players have performed this season and what that could mean in the minor leagues as a whole. Some of the numbers will be explained at the end of the article, so if you don’t understand something scroll to the bottom for a quick glossary.