Over the past few days, there’s been a lot of talk about the Philadelphia Eagles trading Derek Barnett. While there is no substantive reason for these trade rumors, at least as far as I can tell, as Barnett has had a very “Derek Barnett”-y offseason in that he’s been solid though not spectacular, the beyond unfortunate (potentially) season-ending left leg injury of New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson has caused some members of Eagles nation to pontificate about what sort of package the team could get in exchange for the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.