Sean Lock, British comedian, dead at 58

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish comic Sean Lock has died after a long battle with cancer, his agent announced on Wednesday. He was 58. "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock," read a statement from his agent posted to Instagram. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time."

