To say the least, the 2021 spring season didn’t exactly go as planned for Washington State women’s soccer. Coming off of an appearance in the College Cup semifinals in fall of 2019, the Cougs started off on the right foot, going 4-0-1 through their first five games. But, from there, they ran into a road block. Their next four games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues, and the Cougs never got back on track.