Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sean Lock, British comedian, dead at 58

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
WTHI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish comic Sean Lock has died after a long battle with cancer, his agent announced on Wednesday. He was 58. "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock," read a statement from his agent posted to Instagram. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time."

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carr
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Sean Lock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedians#British#Channel 4#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew York Post

Sean Lock, ‘most influential’ comic of a generation, dead at 58

British comic Sean Lock, hailed by fellow funny man Ricky Gervais as “one of the most influential comedians of a generation,” has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 58. The “8 Out of 10 Cats” star passed away at home surrounded by his family, Lock’s agent confirmed...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Harry Hill on Sean Lock: ‘The comedian’s comedian who took us all by surprise’

Sean was maybe a year ahead of me on the London comedy club scene and already had a reputation among comics as one to watch. He was really original and exciting and I wanted to be his friend. Physically tough, comfortable in himself and cool like Steve McQueen was cool, he was great company – very bright and naturally witty. He didn’t have to try too hard; he wasn’t one of those comics who was full of nervous energy and felt the need to be permanently “on”. We ended up sharing a flat together in Edinburgh for the festival. On his poster that year he billed himself as “The Natty Rebel Returns”. I liked that: “The Natty Rebel.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: Bill Bailey and Ricky Gervais lead tributes to comedian, who has died at 58

Bill Bailey, David Baddiel and Ricky Gervais have led tributes to the comedian Sean Lock, who has died at the age of 58.The 8 Out of 10 Cats star died from cancer, his agent confirmed on Wednesday (18 August).Lock’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from the comedy world and beyond.Lee Mack wrote in a statement: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock,” tweeted Bill Bailey. “He was...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: Comedian was ‘still joking’ in ‘his last few days’, says Bill Bailey

Sean Lock was cracking jokes in his final days, says comedian Bill BaileyThe comic and regular comedy show panelist died of cancer on Wednesday (18 August), aged 58, leading to an outpouring of love from his fans and fellow comedians. Channel 4 has now revealed it will honour Lock with two dedicated broadcasts on Thursday night (19 August).While his illness wasn’t known to the public, his close friends Bailey and Harry Hill kept in touch with Lock, and the pair shared their tributes in The Telegraph.Bailey stated: “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh,...
TV ShowsTelegraph

Sir Michael Parkinson: I doubt I could do interviews in our ultra-sensitive world

Sir Michael Parkinson has said he could not conduct an interview in the "ultra-sensitive" modern world because there are too many "traps". Sir Michael, who interviewed figures including Muhammad Ali and Orson Welles on his prime time TV shows, said he has no regrets about leaving an industry he believes now presents too many problems for interviewers.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?

Comments / 0

Community Policy