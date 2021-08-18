Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Maggie Rose Wants to Open Lines of Communication With Have a Seat

By Megan Seling
Nashville Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was supposed to be Maggie Rose’s year — not unlike it was supposed to be for a lot of artists. The previous spring, the Maryland-born, Nashville-residing songsmith gathered with an impressive roster of guest musicians at soul mecca FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., to record her third full-length album. She hoped the record would further the work she did on 2018’s Change the Whole Thing, establishing her as a genre-busting songwriter, a shapeshifting butterfly fully emerged from the country-music cocoon she spun up early in her career with 2013’s Cut to Impress.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul White
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
David Hood
Person
Noelle Scaggs
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Maggie Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Communication#Exercise#Muscle Shoals#Swampers#Shakes#Single Lock Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy