Maggie Rose Wants to Open Lines of Communication With Have a Seat

2020 was supposed to be Maggie Rose’s year — not unlike it was supposed to be for a lot of artists. The previous spring, the Maryland-born, Nashville-residing songsmith gathered with an impressive roster of guest musicians at soul mecca FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., to record her third full-length album. She hoped the record would further the work she did on 2018’s Change the Whole Thing, establishing her as a genre-busting songwriter, a shapeshifting butterfly fully emerged from the country-music cocoon she spun up early in her career with 2013’s Cut to Impress.