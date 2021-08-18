Source: New York Jets OL Alex Lewis, a former starter, decides to retire
New York Jets guard Alex Lewis, who walked off the practice field Aug. 5 with an apparent head injury, has decided to retire from the NFL, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. By rule, Lewis, 29, was eliminated from playing for any team in 2021 when he was placed last week on the reserve/left squad list. He was aware of that possibility and wasn't surprised when the Jets used that designation, the source said.abc7ny.com
