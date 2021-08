One of the few bright spots in a Cubs season that has seen the club sell aggressively at the trade deadline has been the emergence of Adbert Alzolay. Alzolay had been hovering near the top of the Cubs prospect lists since 2017 but a lat injury in 2018 hindered his development at Triple-A Iowa. In 2019, his arrival at Wrigley Field was met with a lot of excitement on the north side of Chicago. Alzolay was spectacular in a one-hit, four-inning outing against the Mets. His arrival also heralded the first home-grown pitching talent in recent years because the Cubs had struggled to draft and develop their own pitchers. While Alzolay struggled with control during his 2019 and 2020 stints with the MLB club, Carmen Ciardello at FanGraphs broke down how he overhauled his pitch mix and approach to hitters in 2021 to slash his walk rate this season.