College students are back in Denton, and while COVID-19 restrictions have been eased since last year’s move-in, the pandemic college experience isn’t leaving just yet. Both the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University have started welcoming back students by the thousands, with UNT’s formal move-in starting Friday and going through Sunday and TWU’s falling on Monday and Tuesday. According to officials from the two universities, TWU is expecting about 1,800 total move-ins this year, with UNT estimating 6,300.