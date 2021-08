It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. The Beachbody Company: "I remember when they came public. I was there on the floor of the stock exchange, but let me tell you the problem: I think they're good, but there's about four others that are out there now. There's too many that are in that space, so I'm going to have to say no to that idea."