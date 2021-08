DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Fisher Building in Detroit is hitting the market after its owner since 2015 spent six years making about $30 million worth of improvements. "We are proud of the work that we have performed to preserve this important piece of Detroit’s history," said Peter Cummings, executive chairman and CEO of The Platform, which owns the building. "We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first-class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy. As such, we feel the time is right to find the Fisher’s next steward."