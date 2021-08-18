I guess. But while no one

Cancel
Is going to hijack a plane with nail clippers, there was intelligence that terrorists were experimenting with building bomb making components into multiple electronics devices then taking them apart and assembling the bomb on the plane. Perhaps separating the electronics gives them a better look at the electronics to spot something like that. And someone for sure built a bomb into their shoe and tried to blow up a plane. If you Don’t like taking out your electronics or taking off your shoes, the TSA offers you a very reasonable alternative via the precheck process.

