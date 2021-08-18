Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Like ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Argues that Only Rich People Can Afford Happiness

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu‘s new drama Nine Perfect Strangers opens on a family that needs help. The Marconi family — chipper dad Napoleon (Michael Shannon), depressed mom Heather (Asher Keddie), and withdrawn daughter Zoe (Grace Van Patten) — are driving to a wellness retreat called Tranquillum in the hopes that they’ll finally be able to heal the grief of Zoe’s twin brother’s death by suicide. Napoleon crows that Tranquillum has given them a steep discount to go. “We got the Golden Ticket!” he shouts. From the jump, we are meant to understand that the happiness that Tranquillum provides is, well, a luxury. Joy is a commodity that few can afford.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Tiffany Boone
Person
Zoe
Person
Manny Jacinto
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Asher Keddie
Person
Murray Bartlett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich People#White Lotus#Nine Perfect Strangers#Hbo#Mossbachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesBoston Globe

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and one unforgettable Nicole Kidman

When Nicole Kidman first appears as Masha in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” it’s like an angel hath descended. Draped in white garments, hair silky and bright as if lit by a halo, she’s a vision of pale, ethereal beauty. She silently slips into the airy rooms of the wellness retreat she runs, lurks in dark corners, then softly emerges, all super awareness and presence. Her eyes look into souls, and when she speaks, her Russian accent turns banalities — “Zere can be BIRTH in DEATH!” — into the wisdom of the ages.
Books & Literaturetownandcountrymag.com

Like Nine Perfect Strangers? Read All of Liane Moriarty's Bestselling Novels

Liane Moriarty might be Hollywood's favorite author. Her novel Big Little Lies was adapted into a Reese Witherspoon-produced, award-winning HBO series, starring Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and, of course, Witherspoon herself. Moriarty's other novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, is heading to Hulu August 18, featuring yet another star-studded cast led by Kidman. Moriarty is famous for her women-centered thrillers, and her characters with hidden pasts and dark secrets. The twists are rarely expected and the endings never disappoint.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

If Nicole Kidman's history of moody, suspenseful TV dramas that we can't stop binging (we're looking at you Big Little Lies and The Undoing) is any indication of what to expect from her latest series, Nine Perfect Strangers, then fans are in for a real treat. According to Hulu's website,...
TV SeriesMarie Claire

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Release Schedule: Your Guide

What happens when you put nine strangers with inner demons in a secluded retreat run by an unorthodox Russian wellness guru played by Nicole Kidman? Hulu's new original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, brings us a thrilling look at the fictional Tranquillium House, where its guests, played by stars including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, work through their personal trauma through meditation, physical activity, and some special smoothies. If the premise isn't enough to tune in, the show is also created by David E Kelley and based off a Liane Moriarty book, reuniting the team that brought us HBO's Big Little Lies.
TV SeriesThrillist

'The White Lotus' Ends in a Perfectly Depressing Way

Rachel's choice in particular felt like a betrayal, but it all makes sense. Of the vacationers who arrived at the beautiful Hawaiian resort in The White Lotus premiere, Alexandra Daddario's Rachel Patton is arguably the easiest for us commoners to identify with, at least at first. Yes, she's extraordinarily beautiful in that Alexandra Daddario way, but she's also a ball of anxiety and eager to connect. Her growing discomfort with her new husband, the bullishly obnoxious Shane (Jake Lacy), is palpable. Her career anxieties are likely familiar to anyone who's freelanced for a living (especially self-employed writers, who will instantly understand the pain and pressure that comes with deciding whether to take on an assignment for a couple hundred dollars on vacation). You feel for Rachel when her mother-in-law (Molly Shannon) shows up on her honeymoon and tells her she never needs to get a job and that she should just host parties.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The White Lotus proves that nothing can disrupt the cycle of the rich and powerful

"The HBO limited series vividly dissects the entrenched systems of power that rule the planet with an iron fist," says Emily VanDerWerff of the Season 1 finale of Mike White's HBO satirical dramedy. "Yet on some level, it does not believe those systems can be changed — only observed. You can try to escape the ultrawealthy white people who comprise most of the show’s cast of characters, it suggests, but you’ll almost always end up subsumed by them." VanDerWerff adds: "The White Lotus, broadly speaking, is a class satire about social climbing. The point of the class satire is that it’s built around the rotten core of class in America, and stories of social climbers have a rich history in American pop culture. You can obscure the rottenness in the happy ending of a rags-to-riches story, or you can play it up with a lot of screwball comedy, but it’s always there. The genre is often built around social climbers, who aim to navigate the class ladder without losing the qualities that make them protagonists worth rooting for. But the ladder itself is rotting from within. The White Lotus is unique for how incessantly it spotlights its rottenness. The show takes a while to reveal which of its characters are our social climbers, thanks to its expansive, tremendous ensemble cast. By the season’s midpoint, it is zeroing in on two characters in particular as our windows into this world: newlywed Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and best friend along for a family’s ride Paula (Brittany O’Grady). They aren’t the main characters, per se, but they are the characters who have the most to lose and whose ascent of the class ladder puts them in a perilous position...The White Lotus is rife with instances of characters intermingling, then accidentally making the lives of people beneath them on the social ladder just a little bit worse. Ultimately, those with a higher position on the social ladder rewrite the story to wash away the pain and horror of anyone who isn’t them."
CelebritiesGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

NEW THIS WEEK: 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' Lorde and ''Reminiscence'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. “Nothing is more addictive than the past,” says Hugh Jackman’s Nick Bannister in the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence.”. The film, written and directed by Lisa Joy (co-creator of HBO’s...
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Nine Perfect Strangers Was Filmed at a Real Retreat That You Can Stay At

Nestled among the lush greenery and forest of fig trees of Australia's idyllic Bryon Bay is Tranquillum House, a health-and-wellness resort. Despite what its name may suggest, this "resort" is anything but tranquil in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. In this thriller based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel of the same name, the characters are promised relaxation and rejuvenation through self-reflection, but that ends up not being the case. However, the real-life Tranquillum House — which is actually a resort named Soma — is a retreat for weary guests looking for some relaxation.
TV & Videosinlander.com

The rich and poor of The White Lotus, being a bee and new music!

You might think a vacation to Hawaii is all you need to escape your problems. The White Lotus, a new series streaming on HBO MAX, begs to differ. It follows a bunch of rich assholes — including a know-it-all sassy daughter played by Spokane native Sydney Sweeney — vacationing in Maui as they turn a slew of minor inconveniences into massive, life-changing problems. And who suffers the most? Of course, it's the staff at the hotel who must grit their teeth and smile as their lives are completely ruined. It's a funny, insightful exploration of classism set in the most beautiful place on earth, and it's probably my favorite show of the year. (WILSON CRISCIONE)
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Premiere Sets Hulu Record

Nine Perfect Strangers is shaping up to be a huge success for Hulu. Per Deadline, the Nicole Kidman-led miniseries was the most-watched Hulu original ever on premiere day as well as after five days of the three-part premiere being made available. The streaming service previously announced that The Handmaid's Tale's...
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be A Season 2 of ‘The Chair’ on Netflix?

In the mood for something new to stream this weekend? If so, you might be interested in Netflix’s new dramedy The Chair. Created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, the series centers on Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), a former professor gamely attempting to navigate her way through all the challenges that come with her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. The first woman to chair the department and one of the few staff members of color at the university, Ji-Yoon is forced to deal with all the ups, downs, and office politics that accompany her new position. Also starring Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Bob Balaban, the six episode series can be binged in only three hours.
TV SeriesCollider

7 Shows Like ‘The White Lotus’ to Watch for More Dark Comedy About Class

Now that we finally discovered why the hell Shane (Jake Lacy) looked so grim at the airport in the opening scene of The White Lotus, it’s time to say goodbye to those characters we have been following for the past six weeks. One of the strong points of Mike White's HBO limited series (now an anthology) was undoubtedly the portrayal of how people who work in the service industry have to endure bouts of anger and insults from customers who, as we all know, are not always right. And even though this isn’t a new take, it’s important to remember it from time to time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy