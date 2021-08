While another stimulus check from the IRS doesn't seem to be in the cards, a handful of states are taking things into their own hands. The federal American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill granted states more than $200 billion to put towards economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, and all states have until the end of the year to dole out the money as they see fit. Some governors have already begun sending out the funds, which could mean a fourth stimulus check for you soon. To see if your state is sending out money in the upcoming weeks—and to find out if you qualify—read on.