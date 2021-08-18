University of Dayton student-managed investment fund now largest in nation
The University of Dayton’s student-run investment fund is now the largest in the country at nearly $60 million of assets under management. The Davis Center for Portfolio Management’s Flyer Investments Fund allows undergraduates to manage a portion of the University’s endowment as well as a pool of assets for the Dayton Foundation. Students make all investment decisions to buy, hold and sell stocks, and have historically outperformed the S&P 500 and professional money managers.udayton.edu
Comments / 0