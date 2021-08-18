University of Dayton student-managed investment fund now largest in nation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With the approval of the university’s budget by the Penn State Board of Trustees last month, a new yearly $250,000 Environmental Sustainability Fund (ESF) from the University Park Student Fee Board (UPSFB) will take effect in the 2021-22 academic year. The fund had been unanimously approved by the UPSFB in March and will enable offices and organizations at University Park to apply for funding for projects that both promote on-campus sustainability efforts and positively impact the student experience. Establishment of this fund will not increase student fees in any way.