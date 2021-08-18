The louval game is a testament of a beautiful, fundamentally sound J.

At the end of the day the best we can hope for is our best. Friday's match against Valor showed that the players have so much more in them -- mentally and physically -- and showed that they were more comfortable on the court than before. While in the first set USN still struggled to be game ready at the start of the whistle, they were able to pull it together as a team, and showed resilience in the form of hustling and communication. Overall the effort was so much better from just the first game against Brentwood. But Valor was able to stay disciplined and collapsed on Varsity's mistakes, taking the first set 8-25. The second set went the same way. Slowly the Varsity was able to build upon their momentum. Moving their feet and not swinging, calling "mine," and encouraging each other. But between transitioning into serve receive, home, base, and trying to knock down passes, USN wasn't able to overcome Valor's poised and well balanced team. The second set ends with a loss, 9-25.