Lucille ‘Lucy’ Franke, age 80, of Annandale, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family. Lucy was born in 1941 to Edmund and Elizabeth Mohr. She grew up on the family farm in St. Francis, MN. She fostered a strong work ethic and a positive outlook on life. In the early 1980’s, she owned and ran Lucy’s Chicken Shack, in Cokato, MN. Cinema captivated her attention, to the degree that she owned and operated a video store for 19 years in Annandale, MN. No cinema trivia was too unimportant to her, even long after she retired and closed the video shop. She worked with all love and diligence to care for her family, and to instill a strong work ethic into her children. Her sense of humor was matched only by her level of sass, which was, in itself, boundless. She loved nothing more than spending her free time in her garden, cultivating the greens of summer and gorgeous flowers; or working with the fabrics and yarns that were loving woven into marvels of crocheted and knitted blankets or afghans, or the many quilts cherished by her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t found crafting, she was as likely to be found devouring her latest book or playing any number of games with her family. The best personal promotion she ever received was “Grandma.” Lucy lovingly enjoyed her grandchildren, striving to provide every necessity, hug, and snuggle to them. Even if she wasn’t aware of it, she cultivated a garden of people who loved her deeply and she truly will be missed. She is preceded by her husband, John; and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Tony (Rita) Franke, Liz (Dave) Ruha, Denise Braun, and Anita Warden; grandchildren, Miranda and Tammy Schaps, Nicholas, Melanie, Thomas and Kelly Ruha, and Christopher Braun, and Haley (Ben) Gutoski; great-granddaughter, Samantha; four siblings, and many loving friends and relatives. A celebration of Lucy’s life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021. For more information, please contact Liz or Tony.