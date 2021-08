The 2003 NBA draft class is one of those legendary draft classes with multiple legendary stars coming out of them. Two of those stars were Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. They are both on the Los Angeles Lakers now, working towards a championship. However, earlier in their careers, they were competitors. During his time with the Denver Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony was a leading superstar who was able to get buckets no matter what. While he wasn't quite on the level of LeBron James, he was still an All-NBA caliber player who was the main scoring option on a Western Conference finals team.