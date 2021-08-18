Two Bridges jail count grows with deals with 3 other counties

Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset has inmates from other counties and the inmate count has reach 159. Sheriff Todd Brackett told Lincoln County Commissioners Aug. 17, he expects the jail to continue with a higher than expected occupancy rate. Lincoln and Sagadahoc inmates total 59, but agreements with three other counties have upped the total in recent months. Brackett explained 27 Oxford inmates are housed until that county’s new jail opens in September. Penobscot is in the midst of a jail overpopulation problem. Two Bridges has taken 31 Penobscot inmates to ease that burden.