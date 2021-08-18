Former Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to prison for child pornography

A former U.S. Army soldier training at Fort Gordon who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography has been sentenced to five years in prison. Bryan S. Stills, 26, will also have to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims of child pornography he possessed, according to a new release from David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. sentenced Stills to the prison term with 15 years of supervised release to follow.