Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Gordon, GA

Former Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to prison for child pornography

augustachronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former U.S. Army soldier training at Fort Gordon who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography has been sentenced to five years in prison. Bryan S. Stills, 26, will also have to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims of child pornography he possessed, according to a new release from David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. sentenced Stills to the prison term with 15 years of supervised release to follow.

www.augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Gordon, GA
Fort Gordon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Electronic Devices#U S Army#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy