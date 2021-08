Michigan sits with 15 commitments and at No. 15 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The Wolverines have added several strong recruiters to the staff during the off-season along with new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan. The wheels were already in motion for this class from before they got there, but they were able to host recruits again in June and nine of the 15 commitments have come since official visits started, which should give Wolverine fans confidence in the recruiting of this new staff going forward.