ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will last at least through Saturday, according to coach Vic Fangio. But there does appear to be an end in sight, as Bridgewater will get his turn at taking the first snap this week against Seattle, after Lock got the first three series against Minnesota. Fangio said Monday "it's possible" they name a starter following the Seahawks game, but that's all he said, not making a commitment to naming one.