NJ trooper admits disabling dashcam during ‘unwanted advances’ on woman

A New Jersey State Police trooper admitted disabling a dashcam during an unwarranted traffic stop to make “unwanted advances” on a woman, authorities said. Michael Patterson, 30, of Bayonne, pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with public records in the January 2020 incident on the New Jersey Turnpike, where he initially stopped the woman’s car and let her go with a warning, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck said.