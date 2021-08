Thousands of Afghans are trying to escape their country now that the Taliban has seized control, and a nonprofit based in Fresh Meadows is leading an evacuation effort. “Our focus now is to evacuate as many people as possible to safety,” Naheed Samadi Bahram, WAW’s U.S. country director, told the Chronicle in an email. “At this moment, with the situation changing rapidly every minute, we are asking our supporters to donate and/or host fundraisers to ensure we can respond rapidly to this immediate humanitarian crisis. Contributions will go towards evacuation and resettlement services for the thousands of women, children, and families who are depending on us.”