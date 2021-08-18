Cancel
Announcing the 2021 Health Care Innovation Awards winners

By Alison Nash
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
The NBJ’s 2021 Health Care Innovation Awards honor those who pushed the region’s signature industry forward and who helped protect their communities in uncertain times. Meet the leaders shaping the future of Nashville health care.

