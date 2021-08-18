COVID vaccine clinic offers free admission to this popular Myrtle Beach attraction

People who receive their COVID-19 shot at a special clinic next week can now get free admission to one of the Myrtle Beach area’s most alluring attractions. Tidelands Health and Brookgreen Gardens are working together to give an incentive for more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Participants who get vaccinated at a particular clinic at the gardens next week will receive a voucher for free admission to use on the day of their choice, according to a news release from Tidelands.