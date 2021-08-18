Uncharted Territory
After more than a year of remote learning, many students are hoping for a return to normalcy this school year. Yet children will likely face lingering mental health challenges from the pandemic. One recent survey students showed 46 percent of students reported that feelings of depression, stress or anxiety hindered their schoolwork during remote learning. This was especially true for students of color and low-income students and those who reported more impediments to learning. Many psychologists also believe the return to school comes with a whole new host of potential stressors.news.gsu.edu
