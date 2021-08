It has been a tumultuous last few days on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes cast a shadow over investor sentiment mid-week. The week started off on a good note, though, as both the Dow and S&P 500 notched their fifth-straight record closes on Monday, despite falling earlier in the day. Traders were on high alert, as the Taliban took over Afghanistan following the removal of U.S. troops. Things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, after dismal U.S. retail sales data drove the blue-chip index to shed triple digits and snap its win streak, as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) roared back to life.