HCC to launch Nussbaum Trucking Academy

NORMAL – Heartland Community College has signed an agreement with Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc. to create a new academy for Truck Driver Training. The agreement between HCC and Nussbaum Transportation forms the Nussbaum Trucking Academy at Heartland Community College. HCC’s Continuing Education will provide advising, orientation, maintain student records, ensure curriculum and instructional efficacy, and offer Essential Workplace Skills. Nussbaum will hire all instructors, create class schedules, oversee training, and provide trucks, lots and fuel. It is anticipated this new revenue-sharing model will ensure cost recovery for both partners and growth in enrollments, while continuing to provide a high-quality experience for students.