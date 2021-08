The shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) are surging today, last seen up 18.4% at a fresh record high of $441. Today's price action came after the cybersecurity name's blowout fiscal fourth-quarter results and full-year forecast. It is also worth noting that the firm, which has acquired 14 companies in the last three-and-a-half years, didn't announce any new acquisitions this time, and is not currently looking for any new mergers -- instead focusing on its new products and capabilities.