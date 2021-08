The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the conviction and the death sentence of a man who admitted to killing his sister and her husband for being liberals — among other perceived flaws. The state’s highest court ruled that the lower trial court erred by finding Edward Wycoff competent for trial even though a forensic psychologist found that he was incompetent and couldn’t rationally communicate with his attorneys, according to the unanimous opinion penned by Associate Justice Martin Jenkins. Under the opinion, the trial judge should have followed state statutes 1368 and 1369 in addressing and treating the defendant’s competency. Contra Cosa County prosecutors can retry Wycoff, but the appellate decision brings the court process back to square one.