IWGP United States Championship Match Set For Wrestle Grand Slam On 9/4

By Robert DeFelice
Hiroshi Tanahashi will face his former Tag Team Championship partner in Kota Ibushi for the IWGP United States Championship on September 4. Recently, Hiroshi Tanahashi captured the IWGP United States Championship from Lance Archer at Resurgence on August 14. While Tanahashi is hoping that his Title reign will help further open The Forbidden Door, he first has to make it through Kota Ibushi on September 4 in MetLife Dome:

