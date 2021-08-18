IWGP United States Championship Match Set For Wrestle Grand Slam On 9/4

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre faced off at SummerSlam 2021. A full rundown of the action can be seen below. Drew immediately drives Jinder into the corner and whips him across the ring before Jinder rocks him with a back elbow and Drew clotheslines Jinder before Drew calls for the Claymore and Jinder rolls out of the ring to escape before pulling Drew down onto the apron and Drew hits an overhead belly to belly onto the floor. Jinder gets several two counts once he brings Drew back into the ring before whipping him into the corner and beating him down before locking in a shoulder lock and Drew gets to his feet and comes back with a headbutt into an overhead belly to belly. Drew then hits the Future Shock DDT before hitting a Claymore for the pin and the win.