Alex Lewis has decided to retire from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The Jets placed the guard on the exempt list earlier this summer after he left a practice with a head injury. When asked about Lewis’ status last week, Robert Saleh said the veteran was “going through some things which are much greater than football right now.” Lewis spent time on the non-football injury list in 2020 and sought medical help. He returned to the team before the end of the season.