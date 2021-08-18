Cancel
Chicago, IL

Kanye West Announces Donda Album Listening Event in Chicago

By Allison Husse y
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
After two different events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, Kanye West has announced a third Donda listening session. This one’s taking place in his hometown of Chicago, at Soldier Field, on August 26. Tickets go on sale August 20 at noon, Central time. The second event, which livestreamed...

