Ohio held its ninth practice of fall camp Monday following a day off after its first scrimmage. A new week of practice also brought new weather. For almost all of their first eight practices, the Bobcats have had to deal with heat that resulted in fatigue and raised tensions among the players. Fortunately, the weather for Monday’s practice was overcast with a light rain throughout the morning. The Bobcats had a new energy in Peden due to the rain, and it showed on the field.