Georgia Tech looks for changes in Year 3 of Collins era

ATLANTA — With season three upcoming for the coach Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech, words and phrases like “re-building” and “re-shaping” may no longer be pliable. The Yellow Jackets have been dreadful in the first two seasons after option offense afficiando Paul Johnson retired. Georgia Tech has gone 3-9 and 3-7 in its first two tries with Collins as head coach. It being 2021, Collins and Georgia Tech fans are looking for things to start turning around.