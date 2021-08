I don't know who needs to hear this, but it’s OK to slow down. Whether you have a case of the winter blues or need a reminder that everything is going to be all right, a digital gratitude journal may be for you. Take some time out of your schedule to appreciate the little things in life: a friendly stranger saying hello or someone paying it forward at your favorite coffee shop. Getting in the routine of writing your own affirmations can prove to be game-changing for your mental health.