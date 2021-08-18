Amazon announces new fulfillment center, 500 additional jobs in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon will bring a new fulfillment center and 500 new jobs to Clarksville, the tech company announced Wednesday. “This fulfillment facility comes on a wave of recent announcements of Amazon investing in Tennessee," said Governor Bill Lee. "The creation of 500 new jobs will bolster the economic growth that Montgomery County is experiencing, and it will support Amazon’s initiatives across our state.”www.wsmv.com
