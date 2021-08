The 19th Annual Devine Arabian Round-Up is this week! With 16 teams headed to Devine, the Arabians are excited to take on everyone. This year the Varsity and JV will compete in separate pools. Pools A and B will play Thursday and Pools C and D will play Friday. The first and second place teams will advance to the Championship bracket and third and fourth will head to the consolation. All bracket play will be on Saturday.