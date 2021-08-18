Chinese Central Bank Branch in Shenzhen Shuts Down 11 Illegal Crypto Firms
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Shenzhen Branch launched a crackdown operation targeting 11 cryptocurrency-related companies suspected of engaging in alleged illegal activities. According to Global Times, the firms are accused of arranging illicit crypto transactions. Among the scrutinized businesses, one “well-known financial website” is suspected of illegally advertising forex transactions.www.financemagnates.com
