Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chinese Central Bank Branch in Shenzhen Shuts Down 11 Illegal Crypto Firms

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Shenzhen Branch launched a crackdown operation targeting 11 cryptocurrency-related companies suspected of engaging in alleged illegal activities. According to Global Times, the firms are accused of arranging illicit crypto transactions. Among the scrutinized businesses, one “well-known financial website” is suspected of illegally advertising forex transactions.

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenzhen#Cryptocurrency#Global Times#The Shenzhen Central Sub#Btc#Ibc Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
Related
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.”. What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.”
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp surged 34% on its Shanghai debut on Friday, defying a bearish market after raising $7.3 billion in the world's biggest stock listing so far this year. Shares of the Chinese telecom giant, which is blacklisted by the U.S. government due to alleged...
EconomyCoinDesk

Digital Yuan Used in China’s Domestic Futures Market for First Time

China’s digital yuan has been used to pay storage fees to a delivery warehouse in the Chinese city of Dalian, marking the first use of its kind within the domestic futures market. The China Securities Journal reported Monday the Dalian Commodity Exchange had paid the fees to Dalian Liangyun Group...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with central bank

(Aug 24): Indonesian equities trailed regional stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to simmering worries around the bank's independence since last year. Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced, helped by vaccine optimism in the United...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Cash shortages undermining prospects for banks in Myanmar

Aug. 24—Yangon(Eleven Media/ANN)- Currently, difficulty withdrawing cash from banks, withdrawing cash by paying a certain percentage to brokers, and cash shortages are a tremendous challenge to Myanmar. "Until now, we have had problems with withdrawing cash from banks. The Central Bank also issued restrictions such as a withdrawal of Ks...
Economy104.1 WIKY

China strengthens supervision of accounting firms in fight against forgery

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China said on Monday it will tighten scrutiny over accounting firms in a fight against financial forgery, vowing “zero tolerance” toward misconduct. The guidelines, published by China’s State Council, or cabinet, come as Beijing launches a flurry of regulatory crackdowns against sectors ranging from Internet to tutoring.
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Crypto ‘not protected by law,’ rules provincial high court in China

A provincial high court ruling in China has set a potential precedent by declining to protect a plaintiff’s $10,000 worth of lost crypto tokens. Yet another blow has been dealt to China’s cryptocurrency community, with news of a new high court ruling in Northern Shandong province that has drawn out the consequences of crypto’s lack of legal status in the country.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PBoC could cut the RRR further in the next months – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on Friday’s decision on rates by the PBoC. “The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged with the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR set at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively…”. “The central bank has also...
Worldinvezz.com

Iran’s crypto mining ban to be lifted in September

Iran might finally come out of the crypto mining ban in the second half of September. According to its state electricity company, the crypto mining ban will be lifted in about a month. The ban was previously introduced in May, due to high energy consumption which caused major blackouts. Iran’s...
Street.Com

China-Australia Relations: Chinese Buyers Defy Beijing-Canberra Blues To Say 'Bonza' To Farmland Down Under

Stable returns and a growing demand for food and other agricultural products in China are likely to spur Chinese investment in Australian farmland, according to analysts. As of March, returns on investment in this sector had risen 8.46 per cent year on year, with income contributing 5.15 per cent and appreciation returns 3.17 per cent, according to an index compiled by the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV).
Worldinvesting.com

Brazil’s central bank president endorses crypto regulation

Campos Neto has been a staunch advocate of the cryptocurrency space since taking office in 2019. His progressive policy-making has been an encouragement to investors and organizations alike, ambitious to modernize the Brazilian financial infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy