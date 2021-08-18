Cancel
Windham, VT

WSESU Communications Council Meeting Agenda and Minutes

 7 days ago

Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District. The Communications Council of the WSESD will meet on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Dummerston School and via Zoom:. Join Zoom Meeting. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87364091867?pwd=NmxBZUNkSkNHRUlZSVJWTzFNODNrdz09. Meeting ID: 873 6409 1867. Passcode: UZv3LM. One tap mobile. +13126266799,,87364091867#,,,,*706561# US (Chicago) +19292056099,,87364091867#,,,,*706561# US...

