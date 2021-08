The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were coming off one of their best home series of the year with a four game winning streak in their six games against the Hartford Yard Goats. Binghamton pitcher Jose Butto, who joined the team last month was named MiLB Pitcher of the Week in the Northeast League, with a 3-0 record and 1.86 ERA in his five starts with the Ponies this season.