Lief Labs Appears for the 6th Time on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Lief ranked No. 1,825 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 249 percent. VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief has achieved recognition at No. 1,825 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

