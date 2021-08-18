Notre Dame football: One offensive playmaker to worry about on each 2021 opponent

It certainly appears the Miami Dolphins treated last week’s preseason game against the Falcons as their super important dress rehearsal week and let me just say that they looked dynamite in the first half. Tua Tagovailoa, in particular, played like a guy who has a firm command over the offense. Because of that and other factors, if it were me making the decision, which I assure you I’m not, I would vote for Tua not playing in the final preseason game on Sunday against the Bengals.