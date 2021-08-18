Supersolidity enters a second dimension

Sunil Simha (1), Nicolas Tejos (2), J. Xavier Prochaska (1 and 3), Khee-Gan Lee (3), Stuart D. Ryder (4 and 5), Sebastiano Cantalupo (6 and 7), Keith W. Bannister (8), Shivani Bhandari (8), Ryan M. Shannon (9) ((1) University of California - Santa Cruz 1156 High St. Santa Cruz, CA, USA 95064, (2) Instituto de Física, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso, Casilla 4059, Valparaíso, Chile, (3) Kavli IPMU (WPI), UTIAS, The University of Tokyo, Kashiwa, Chiba 277-8583, Japan, (4) Department of Physics & Astronomy, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia, (5) Macquarie University Research Centre for Astronomy, Astrophysics & Astrophotonics, Sydney, NSW 2109, Australia, (6) Department of Physics, ETH Zurich, Wolfgang-Pauli-Strasse 27, 8093, Zurich, Switzerland, (7) Department of Physics, University of Milan Bicocca, Piazza della Scienza 3, 20126 Milano, Italy, (8) CSIRO, Space and Astronomy, PO Box 76, Epping NSW 1710 Australia, (9) Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology, Hawthorn, VIC 3122, Australia)
