Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Quickly Transfer Files to Your Kindle via Email

By Rachel Melegrito
makeuseof.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, you can use virtually any smart device to open and read files and eBooks. However, nothing quite beats Kindle devices as being the ideal device to read eBooks. Despite that, the downsides of using Kindle are its limited selection of file formats and difficulty in transferring files. Kindle's shortcomings discourage many people from purchasing or using it. But do you know that you can actually just send files directly to your Kindle device through email?

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Ebooks#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Books#Azw#Click Content Devices#Accounts List#Jpeg Gif#Pdf#Ways To Transfer Files#Google Chrome#Macs#Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Economykomando.com

Sketchy sellers are bribing and hassling Amazon customers via email

Amazon enjoyed huge profits during the pandemic, as consumers scrambled to buy essentials and items to keep busy while staying home. The online retail juggernaut saw more orders and members as people jumped aboard the Prime bandwagon. Even now, as supplies and other products are readily available again, Amazon is...
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Sort Emails by Sender in Gmail

Do you want to find all emails from a specific sender in your Gmail account? There are a couple of ways to do this, and we’ll show you how to use them on Gmail’s web interface and mobile apps. Table of Contents. Sort Emails by Sender in Gmail on the...
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

How to get a free Kindle Oasis

Don’t delete your emails in a hurry if you’re a Kindle reader. Why? Amazon is emailing Kindle customers important information about how you can get a free Kindle Oasis (10th generation) or up to $70 off a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis and $25 in ebook credits. The offer comes as a response to Mobile Network Operators (MNO) phasing out 2G and 3G networks in support of 4G and 5G networks, rendering older Kindle devices defective.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Quickly Convert InDesign File Templates to Word Documents

Here's a problem: you've got a layout file, but it won't open in Microsoft Word. If it's an InDesign template it isn't compatible with Microsoft Word. The solution? Let's learn how to convert InDesign files to Word Documents. You can easily transform an INDD file into a DOCX file as you export InDesign to Word.
Softwareonmsft.com

How to encrypt your hard drive quickly on Windows 11

It's quick and easy to encrypt your hard drives on Windows 11, here's what you need to do. 1. Search for and open Manage BitLocker from the Search menu. 3. Select the drive you want to encrypt and click Turn on BitLocker. 4. Select how you want to lock or...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Use a Custom Email Address With Gmail for Professional Emails

Emails are still the best way for professional communication. We use emails every day for our business or profession, and it's the most preferred form of communication for professional contacts. Have you ever felt that your emails can have more impact if your email address had a professional feel to...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

SFTP Command, How to Use it Practically for Secure File Transfer

SFTP is a popular method for securely transferring files over remote systems. In almost all cases, SFTP is preferable to FTP because of its underlying security features. In this tutorial, we’re going to show you practical examples of how to use the SFTP command to securely transfer files.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to use Hide My Email in iOS 15

For an iOS 15 feature that's meant to be incredibly easy to use, Hide My Email comes with a lot of options. Here's what you can - and as yet, can't - do. The forthcoming Hide My Email feature in iOS 15 is not meant to replace Sign In with Apple, but it's a clear evolution of that idea. Rather than give a company your actual email address, you give them one that works perfectly well — but which you can switch off when you need.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook will let you transfer your files to various platforms

In recent years, social networks have been updated to give their users the ability to recover all the data that they dump on them. It is not an easy task for many, since it is so much the content and the information that they generate that the operation can take a few minutes. But that’s not a problem if you can let the computer do the same, especially now that Facebook adds more functions to transfer files to various platforms.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

iOS 15 tip: How to take your notes to the next level with Quick Notes, Tags and Activity View

Notes has become a useful app in iOS, and iOS and iPadOS 15 is bringing about new features that will forever change the way you create notes. iOS 15 brings about a new way to use notes on iPhones with organizational features like tags and a new collaborator view that features mentions and an activity view to keep track of collaborative changes. On iPadOS 15, use Apple Pencil to take notes anywhere with a new Quick Note feature that will display a modal window in any iPadOS app to quickly add to an existing note or create a new one using a simple gesture with your Apple Pencil or finger.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Sync Google Drive and OneDrive Files to Your Computer

Your cloud storage account is finally up and running! You can now easily share files with your friends and colleagues. However, what if you are unable to access your files because you do not have an internet connection?. Here’s what you need to do to have local access to your...
CollegesWired

Where to Get Discounts With Your Student Email Address

Going to college can be expensive. Between tuition, textbooks, and beer, there isn't always a lot of wiggle room in the budget. Tack on pandemic-related expenses and you might be wondering just how you're supposed to manage your money. One way to stretch those dollars farther is by taking advantage...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Quickly Find Your Steam ID

Every user on Steam has a Steam ID. It's a unique 17-digit string that is used to identify your account. Third-party tools can sometimes require it to link to your account. We're going to explain everything you need to know about your Steam ID, including how to find out what it is.
Softwareimore.com

How to use Quick Actions workflows on your Mac

Think about what you do on your computer each day. Are there things that are repeated time and time again? It might be time to consider Quick Actions workflows on macOS. The time-saving solution lets you add automation to tasks you're already performing each and every day on your Mac. Quick Actions workflows were originally launched with macOS Mojave and are available on macOS Big Sur or later on the best Macs.
Computerswindowsreport.com

How to quickly enable your touch keyboard on Windows 11

For some users, accessing the Windows 11 touch keyboard is tedious, as they have to go through the Settings menu. No need to do that anymore, because we will teach you how to have this tool more accessible than ever. On Windows 11, this built-in tool is highly customizable, with...
Technologylifewire.com

iOS 15’s Quick Notes Could Change How You Use Your iPad

Quick Note on iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey is a major shift in the way we take notes. There are almost as many ways to take notes as there are people taking them. Some prefer paper, while others (the monsters) will just keep adding to a single Microsoft Word document. But let’s be honest—most people use the Notes app built into their computer or phone. For Apple users, that app just got a huge power-up in the form of Quick Notes, and it’s possible you’ll never lose a note again.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

What Is Microsoft Lists and What Is It Used For?

Lists is the next-generation Microsoft 365 app that evolved from SharePoint Lists in May 2020. It’s a front-end platform to manage your data or work like ideas, to-do lists, tasks, inventory, manage FAQs, etc. In this article, you will learn about Lists, its features, and its most important use cases.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Batch Convert PowerPoint (PPT or PPTX) to PDF in Windows 11/10

This post talks about how to batch convert PowerPoint presentations on your Windows 11/10 PC. If you have multiple PowerPoint files like PPT or PPTX and you want to convert them all to PDF simultaneously, this article will help you. Here we are going to discuss methods to bulk convert PowerPoint to PDF. Batch conversion saves your time as well as effort. In this article, we are going to mention some free tools using which you can perform batch PPT or PPTX to PDF conversion. Let us checkout.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How To Fix Bluetooth Mouse Not Working On Windows 10/8/7

Cables here, cables there, there are cables everywhere. How many of us wish to have an arrangement where we can use our computer or laptop “cable-free”? And, with that in mind, many of us opt for Bluetooth mice. So, you have got yourself a brand new shiny mouse but the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy