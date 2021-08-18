How to Quickly Transfer Files to Your Kindle via Email
Nowadays, you can use virtually any smart device to open and read files and eBooks. However, nothing quite beats Kindle devices as being the ideal device to read eBooks. Despite that, the downsides of using Kindle are its limited selection of file formats and difficulty in transferring files. Kindle's shortcomings discourage many people from purchasing or using it. But do you know that you can actually just send files directly to your Kindle device through email?www.makeuseof.com
Comments / 0