How to Quickly Transfer Files to Your Kindle via Email

Notes has become a useful app in iOS, and iOS and iPadOS 15 is bringing about new features that will forever change the way you create notes. iOS 15 brings about a new way to use notes on iPhones with organizational features like tags and a new collaborator view that features mentions and an activity view to keep track of collaborative changes. On iPadOS 15, use Apple Pencil to take notes anywhere with a new Quick Note feature that will display a modal window in any iPadOS app to quickly add to an existing note or create a new one using a simple gesture with your Apple Pencil or finger.