Camden County, NJ

Camden brings out its hoops heroes for ‘This is your shot — make it count’ vaccine campaign

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in the city of Camden and Camden County are bringing out some of the area’s biggest hoops heroes in an effort to increase vaccination rates in the area. Camden High School basketball standout D.J. Wagner — the latest in a long line of family basketball stars — his coach, former Villanova star and NBA player Rick Brunson, and teammate Cian Medley all recently participated in a new public service announcement in partnership with the board of county commissioners.

