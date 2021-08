Myrtle Beach is known for our meeting spaces, convention center, and group accommodations, as well as countless options for restaurants, shopping, and attractions! We have worked hard over the last year to put many practices into place for meetings and groups to also “meet safe” in the Myrtle Beach area. The industry has accomplished much after bracing 2020 and moving forward with cautious optimism for in-person events. Businesses from around the world are beginning to meet together – virtually and in-person – for collaboration on best practices and industry insights.